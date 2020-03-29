Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.54. 1,078,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,648. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $163.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

