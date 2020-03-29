Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $1.73 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. 573,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

