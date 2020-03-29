Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $19.53 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.6% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,586,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.38 on Friday, hitting $232.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,167,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.