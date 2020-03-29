Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,513,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.