Stifel Financial Corp Buys 17,653 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,481,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 162,987 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,941,000 after buying an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,094,000 after purchasing an additional 165,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

