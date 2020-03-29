Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,225 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.99. 6,278,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.15. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $152.62.

