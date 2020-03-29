Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Embraer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

ERJ stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,562. Embraer SA has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

