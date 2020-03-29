Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of CBIZ worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,242,000 after buying an additional 570,843 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.18. 221,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,579. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

