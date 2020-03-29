Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,466,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $811.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48.

In related news, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

