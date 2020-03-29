Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of RBC traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

