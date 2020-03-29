Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,008,000 after buying an additional 860,248 shares in the last quarter.

FLHY traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,214 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.