Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.37 Million in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Insiders have acquired 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333 in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.57. 173,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

