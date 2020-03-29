Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95,402 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 13,556,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,532,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

