Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Silgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

SLGN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 409,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

