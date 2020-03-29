Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 24,246 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,426 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,926 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,074 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,754,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,320,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

