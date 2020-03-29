Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lazard by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 743,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,401. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.64. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

