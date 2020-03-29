Stifel Financial Corp Sells 25,174 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 241,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

