Stifel Financial Corp Sells 31,346 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,346 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 144,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 1,748,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

