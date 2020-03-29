Stifel Financial Corp Sells 32,428 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 13,797.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $16,294,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $9,742,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Zynga by 1,226.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,378,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,015,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,799,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,398 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.