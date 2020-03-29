Stifel Financial Corp Sells 32,695 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,695 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 725,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 542,014 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avantor by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 240,731 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,058,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.98.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 1,582,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,053. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

