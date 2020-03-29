Stifel Financial Corp Sells 37,748 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,748 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Varex Imaging worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 434,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 81,899 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $813.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.