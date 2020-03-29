Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,458,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 783,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 77,301 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 428,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 191,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,787. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

