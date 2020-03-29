Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,237 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGLT traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 277,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.