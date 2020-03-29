Storj Hits Market Capitalization of $11.22 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Storj has a total market cap of $11.22 million and $841,687.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00001342 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Liqui and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.02534203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00195313 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Gate.io, IDAX, Binance, Radar Relay, Huobi, Tidex, Bittrex, Poloniex, IDEX, Liqui, Liquid, Ethfinex, ABCC, OKEx, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

