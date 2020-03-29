Storm (STORM) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Storm has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $436,381.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.02534203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00195313 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinrail, Bancor Network, YoBit, Coinnest, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

