STRAKS (STAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $17,596.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,106.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.02093104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.22 or 0.03442791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00626213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00754095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00081820 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016367 BTC.

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

