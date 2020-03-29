StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Tops $321,542.57

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal and Graviex. StrongHands has a total market cap of $321,542.57 and $83.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,771,460,248 coins and its circulating supply is 16,358,265,894 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, STEX, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

