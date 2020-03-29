Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, COSS, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Substratum has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $13,995.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.02516972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx, HitBTC, Kyber Network and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.