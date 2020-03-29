Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 27th total of 509,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SPH stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 257,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.94. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

