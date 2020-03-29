Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.98%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.