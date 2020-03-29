Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,032,523 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.2% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.44% of Suncor Energy worth $722,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,630,000 after buying an additional 9,754,349 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after buying an additional 4,891,210 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $59,994,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

