SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -23.01% -3.99% 4.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.39 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.05 billion $462.16 million 4.77

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2518 9455 12961 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 214.45%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 141.66%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s peers have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S peers beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

