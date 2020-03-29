Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report sales of $193.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.90 million. Sunrun reported sales of $194.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $848.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.53 million to $918.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $962.10 million, with estimates ranging from $810.98 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $784,589.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,916,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,922,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,867 shares of company stock worth $11,770,458 in the last ninety days. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 628,585 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 500,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.