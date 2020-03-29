Suretly Achieves Market Cap of $47,323.19 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00003011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market cap of $47,323.19 and $35.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.04876972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00066395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.