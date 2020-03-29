Swapcoinz Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $29,671.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swapcoinz Token Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,755,318 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

