Swarm Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $767,614.64 and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.02539728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00193851 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00045375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

