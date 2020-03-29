SwiftCash (SWIFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34,362.29

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $34,362.29 and $5.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 130,349,455 coins and its circulating supply is 129,629,024 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

