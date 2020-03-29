Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after purchasing an additional 447,370 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 301,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,882,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.