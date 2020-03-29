T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile Us worth $68,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 89,715 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Shares of TMUS opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

