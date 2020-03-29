TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.08% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after acquiring an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,435,000 after acquiring an additional 239,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,133,000 after purchasing an additional 198,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. 1,876,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,554. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.98.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.