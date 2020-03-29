Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 123,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Tc Pipelines worth $63,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth about $2,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 74.04%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

