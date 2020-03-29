Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,900 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 27th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TISI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TISI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 278,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,182. Team has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $287.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Team will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amerino Gatti acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,383 shares in the company, valued at $681,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Team by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Team by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Team by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Team by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.