Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 210,687 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.92% of Teck Resources worth $86,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,725,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,568 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,015,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Teck Resources stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.