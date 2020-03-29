Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 430,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

TGP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 600,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Teekay Lng Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66,657 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 232,140 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 84,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

