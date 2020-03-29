Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Update

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 27th total of 524,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TRC opened at $13.52 on Friday. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $371.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $37,358.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,077,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 161,553 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.