Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $137,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $282.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.56.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teleflex from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

