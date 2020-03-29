Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002260 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Upbit and Bittrex. Terra has a total market capitalization of $40.06 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.02534203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00195313 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Terra

Terra's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra's official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

