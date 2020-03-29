Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.71

Headlines about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Tesco’s score:

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 356,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

TSCDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.