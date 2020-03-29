Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 488,205 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $34,501,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

TXRH stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 1,625,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

