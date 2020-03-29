Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Texas Roadhouse worth $57,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

